Now that Mama June has revealed her shocking transformation, she's free to go out and about as she pleases.
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star stepped out in black-and-white leggings, a maroon sweater and white sneakers, looking unrecognizable. She stuck her tongue out playfully for the cameras, clearly enjoying her newfound freedom. While filming WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot, the 37-year-old mom-of-four had to remain in hiding so as not to spoil the big reveal.
Mama June weighed a reported 460 pounds before undergoing a series of surgeries, including a gastric sleeve surgery, tummy tuck, breast lift and various skin removal surgeries on her arms and neck. Initially, her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was skeptical about the weight loss mission, but ultimately came around in the show's huge episode.
Ryan Turgeon/Splash News
"I'm really proud of her," she told the cameras during the hit show. "She looks great."
Mama June opened up about her massive transformation during a confessional, telling cameras, "I feel like [I'm] becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like [I was] on the inside."
But in a previously released clip, Mama June revealed the real reason she decided to undertake such a journey. "My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous. But it's no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally."
She added, "I don't want to disappoint everybody and not be the skinny Mama June that everybody is looking forward to. But if I go with something as serious as the next surgery, it can't be about making everyone happy—it's got to be about me."
After the episode aired, Mama June thanked fans on Twitter for their support. "I've been through a long road I'm so proud of where I came from," she wrote.
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs its season finale Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.