Clay Walker and Jessica Craig Expecting 4th Child

There's another little one on the way for Clay Walker and Jessica Craig.

The country star and his wife of nearly 10 years are expecting another child, the couple confirmed in a statement to E! News.

"Jessica and I are beyond excited to be growing our loving family," Clay said. "There is no greater joy than being a father and I am overwhelmed and humbled to be one six times over!"

Before setting foot on Sunday night's ACM Award red carpet, Walker took to Instagram to tease the baby news, writing, "Guess what:)...really...guess what..you're the first to know :)!" along with a photo of the two with his hand on Craig's stomach.

While walking the red carpet, the coordinating duo posed similarly with the proud dad highlighting his wife's growing baby bump for photographers.