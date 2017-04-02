ACM Awards 2017: Everything You're Not Seeing on TV

Lights, camera, 2017 ACM Awards!

Country music lovers have extra reason to celebrate this Sunday evening, as T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas welcomes every cowboy boot-wearing, red Solo-cup slinging recording artist in to party the night away.

Expect co-hosts Luke Bryanand Dierks Bentley to set the tone with a few wild moments of their own, and more than two dozen different acts will grace the stage with showstopping performances. And with so many gorgeous celebrities to keep an eye on (Hello Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert!) it's not easy to keep up.

E! News has a plus-one to the highly-anticipated evening and we're taking you along for the ride. Buckle up, it's going to be a wild one! Check out everything the cameras haven't caught from the 2017 Academy of Country music awards below: