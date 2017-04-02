On tonight's episode, which was filmed months ago, Kim tells her family she plans to undergo surgery in her uterus so she can have a better chance of getting pregnant and sustaining a pregnancy, even if it will be a high-risk one.

"Having more kids is definitely gonna be a struggle. I've gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me to conceive again myself," she said. "This surgery is really the one last thing I can try."

Kim has in general appeared to be in better spirits in recent months, as she recovers from her traumatic October 2016 robbery in Paris, which she talked about for the first time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians last month.

She has also been seen out in public more. Last weekend, before the bombshell episode aired, she and Kanye were spotted on a dinner date at a seafood restaurant in L.A. On Thursday, Kim was seen headed to a studio in Hollywood.