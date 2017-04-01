Smize! Another change are coming to America's Next Top Model.
For years, the age limit for contestants on Tyra Banks' reality show was 18 to 27. The supermodel, who is returning to the show as host, revealed Saturday that the restrictions have changed to allow older hopefuls to audition.
"You know I've stood for diverse beauty and erasing cookie-cutters when it comes to what is deemed beautiful. There have been 23 cycles of America's Next Top Model and every single cycle, we say, you have to be 27 years old or younger. Know what I hear all the time? 'Tyra, come on! Why have an age limit?'" Banks said in an Instagram video, which shows her standing in front of a wall as her hair blows in the wind.
I'm so excited about this!!! Apply Now, boo!!! #ANTM #tyrabanks #michellemockcasting #Tyrasback Send 3 photos, Name, Age, Height, Weight (all shapes welcome!) and your Contact Information to VH1TopModel@gmail.com. You must be a U.S. Citizen! #antm24 #casting 18+ #ageaintnothingbutanumber Hope to see you soon! ??TyTy
"So you know what? I'm taking that age limit off," she said. "You want to audition for America's Next Top Model? I don't care how old you are, honey, you just need to know how to smize and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel."
VH1 revealed earlier this month the supermodel and longtime host would resume her original job on the show for the upcoming 24th cycle. Banks continued to serve as executive producer, while Rita Ora took over hosting duties for the most recent 23rd cycle.