As the wise Janis Ian once instructed Cady Heron, "Where you sit in the cafeteria is crucial."

Well, even when you're a young, famous face in Tinseltown, you still need somewhere to sit. Since a lot of the industry's famous faces never got the chance to experience the social maze that was the school cafeteria, we've assembled a seating chart for young Hollywood with plenty of room for all of your favorite figures. Take your seats, stars.

First up, the freshman. These industry newbies are rising in the ranks, but they wouldn't qualify as upperclassmen just yet. Such names include Feuds Kiernan Shipka, YouTube star Cameron Dallas, Sia's protégée Maddie Ziegler and cover girl Kaia Gerber.