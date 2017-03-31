Harry Styles Teases Debut Solo Single "Sign of the Times"

Harry Styles is such a tease.

The 23-year-old singer announced the name of his debut solo single, "Sign of the Times," via Instagram Friday. Styles also shared the cover art for the song, which will be released Apr. 7.

Styles announced new music was on the way when a mysterious commercial aired during The Voice semi-finals last week. "It has been a very clever and calculated campaign so far—he has deliberately given little away on social media," a source tells The Sun, adding that his record label Sony, "is "seriously excited about his music and have made his solo career a top priority."