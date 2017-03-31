AMC
AMC
War is almost upon us, The Walking Dead fans.
Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the Alexandrians finally have the artillery they need—taken by force from the poor, (now) defenseless women at the Oceanside camp—to take the fight to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Negan has a few pawns of his own in the form of a bafflingly turncoat Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and hostage Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green). King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) is finally ready to join the fight, and Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) one step closer to becoming the leader she was born to be up at the Hilltop. And somehow, Dwight (Austin Amelio) stands in the center of it all, having seemingly decided enough was enough and defecting to Rick's side of things.
With so much in the air and only one extended episode left in the season, there's a lot of ground left for the show to cover. Odds are they won't get to it all, but there are more than a few burning questions that we're going to need answers to before we begin that long wait for season eight.
AMC
1. Is Gregory (Xander Berkeley) feeding information to Negan? We know that Negan is aware of Rick's activities. He told Sasha as much last week. So, the question stands: Who is telling him? Our money's on the zombie apocalypse's biggest coward.
2. Follow-up question: How has Gregory stayed alive this long without ever killing a walker? That seems impractical to us. Also, is he going to try and kill Maggie for real? Because, dude, no.
3. Follow-up to the follow-up: Will Maggie finally usurp Gregory as the leader of the Hilltop? It's only a matter of time, right? Let's get that yokel out of here.
4. Can Dwight be trusted? We think we know the answer to this question based on Dwight's trajectory in the comics, but this show has been known to subvert its source material. Could Dwight be a plant sent by Negan?
5. Will Sasha make it out alive? Martin-Green does have another high-profile gig as the star of CBS All Access' upcoming Star Trek: Discovery, so it would make sense that the show would send her on her way.
The Walking Dead Sets the Stage For the Finale as Rick Does the One Thing You've Been Waiting For Him to Do
AMC
6. Will Morgan (Lennie James) join Carol (Melissa McBride) and the Kingdom in the fight? And if he does, is he ready to kill? Last time we saw him, he had a tenuous grip on his sanity after smashing Richard's head in.
7. Will any of the Saviors be attacked by Shiva? Admit it, ever since The Walking Dead introduced a freaking tiger into the mix, you've been waiting to see her chow down on someone.
8. Will Rick recognize that he's becoming almost exactly like Negan? Sure, he's not bashing people's heads in with baseball bats or anything, but his stunt with the Oceanside ladies was very Negan-esque. We'd love to see a moment of self-awareness out of our fearless leader as he heads into war.
9. Are the Alexandrians actually planning to return the guns they stole from the Oceanside camp? And if so, did someone take an inventory of everything they took so they know how many they need to give back? We want to see the receipts.
10. Will anyone explain why the doctors at the Hilltop and the Sanctuary were brothers? That seems like a weird coincidence, right?
11. Is Eugene playing some sort of long con with Negan or has he really switched teams? And if he really is the traitor that he seems, can he die? Because we're not down with that.
12. Will anyone explain why Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and her group of stone cold weirdos speak the way they do? We get that the world has basically ended, but would language completely devolve in such a way so quickly? Nothing has felt as comic book-y as this addition to the world. And we don't necessarily mean that in a good way.
13. Will Carl (Chandler Riggs) be annoying? Trick question. Of course he will.
What questions do you need answered by the season finale? Share yours in the comments below!
The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.