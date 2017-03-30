Why Ellen Pompeo Couldn't Say No to Directing Grey's Anatomy

13 seasons into her run as the star of Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo is finally adding another title to her actor-producer hyphenate: Director.

The actress stepped behind the camera for the first time this year, and the fruits of her labor are debuting tonight with the moving Maggie-centric episode that chronicles the young thoracic surgeon's quest to cure her adoptive mom after learning just how sick she truly is.

While directing wasn't always part of Pompeo's plan, when the offer to craft an hour of the show that made her a star came her way, she had no choice but to say yes. Eventually.