It's no longer a secret Dave Franco is a married man, but if you looked at his hand these days, something is still missing.
While the LEGO Ninjago Movie star managed to keep his wedding to fellow actress Alison Brie under the radar until this month, one sign of his nuptials is still hidden—but not intentionally.
When E! News caught up with the actor at CinemaCon, Franco revealed why he wasn't sporting his wedding band.
"It was too small," he dished to E!'s Marc Malkin.
"My finger's fatter than I thought."
Evan Agostini/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images
"We're getting it redone," he assured Malkin. "Don't act like its not going to come. It's coming eventually."
Meanwhile, Malkin also managed to tease the actor for successfully evading questions about his mystery nuptials, reminding Franco that he said to ignore his brother James Franco's clues.
"I said, 'Your brother James said it's going to happen early this year,'" Malkin reminded him of their conversation at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. "What did I say?" Franco quipped. "Don't believe anything he says," Malkin retorted.
Instead, Brie's rep confirmed to E! News that nuptials had taken place after the fact, though no other details were released. Meanwhile, in a previous interview, Dave had hinted at eloping. While this wedding continues to be one of Hollywood's greatest mysteries, we do know that married life is treating the star well.
"It's great," Dave told E! News. "Only positive things to say."
Congratulations Mr. and Mrs!