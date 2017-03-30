Mischa Barton isn't having a very good year.

In late January, the 31-year-old actress was hospitalized at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Hospital Jan. 26 after a neighbor called 911 to report she was behaving erratically. "I think it was complete hallucination," Barton says on Dr. Phil, airing Sept. 3. "I have no idea what I was talking about."

Barton, in her first sit-down interview since the incident, said she experienced auditory and visual hallucinations. "Before I blacked out and don't remember anything, it was more auditory and visual—but more visual, like specks of light and stuff like that," she tells Dr. Phil McGraw. "There's also blackout parts earlier in the night, and then I'll remember my friend saying, 'Please lay down and then it'll be gone again.' And the whole thing outside is just blackouts."