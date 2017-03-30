Courtesy of Dr. Phil
Courtesy of Dr. Phil
Mischa Barton isn't having a very good year.
In late January, the 31-year-old actress was hospitalized at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Hospital Jan. 26 after a neighbor called 911 to report she was behaving erratically. "I think it was complete hallucination," Barton says on Dr. Phil, airing Sept. 3. "I have no idea what I was talking about."
Barton, in her first sit-down interview since the incident, said she experienced auditory and visual hallucinations. "Before I blacked out and don't remember anything, it was more auditory and visual—but more visual, like specks of light and stuff like that," she tells Dr. Phil McGraw. "There's also blackout parts earlier in the night, and then I'll remember my friend saying, 'Please lay down and then it'll be gone again.' And the whole thing outside is just blackouts."
After her hospitalization ended—and video footage of her blackout surfaced online—Barton released a statement to People. "I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB," the former star of The O.C. said, referring to the depressant commonly referred to as the "date rape" drug. "After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well...This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings."
Barton later moved out of the apartment where the incident occurred.
The actress kept a low profile for a month, but in mid-March, Barton made headlines for yet another reason. During a press conference with her lawyer Lisa Bloom, Barton announced she is taking legal action to block the sale and release of an intimate video she claims was secretly recorded by an ex-boyfriend. As she tells McGraw, it feels like "complete emotional blackmail."
"I couldn't believe it because I had loved this person and I didn't think it was possible," the actress explains, calling it a "sinister" thing to do. "There's no way that it wasn't premeditated."
Two weeks ago, E! News confirmed the case is under review with the L.A.P.D.
Barton also obtained an emergency restraining order against two ex-boyfriends, whom she has not named publicly, over the "revenge porn." Speaking to reporters, Barton said, "I've been through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I love and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras. And then I learned something even worse—that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public."
"I came forward to fight this not only for myself, but for all the women out there. I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this and I am beyond grateful to Lisa Bloom, the Bloom Firm and to all of my friends who have helped me through this horrific experience," Barton said while reading a prepared statement. "It's a very hard thing to do but I'm glad I'm finally standing up for myself."
Barton's Dr. Phil episode airs Monday, Apr. 3 (check local listings).