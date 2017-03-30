There's no love lost between Chris Evans and Jenny Slate.

A week after the actress spoke candidly and sweetly about their nine-month relationship in a New York magazine cover story, it was Evans' turn to wax poetic. The actors began dating after filming the movie Gifted, which opens in select theaters Apr. 7 and expands nationwide Apr. 21.

Though they're no longer an item—and Slate revealed they haven't spoken since their split—Evans calls her his "favorite human." As he says in People's Apr. 10 issue (out Friday), "She's the best. I've never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She'll give you one sentence and there's no fat to it. You're like, 'You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.'"