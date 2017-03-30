Scandal Cast Weighs In on Huck's Fate and Abby's Betrayal

Last week's episode of Scandal ended with quite the shocker.

After an episode centered on Huck's (Guillermo Diaz) quest to kill Rowan (Joe Morton) as a favor to Olivia, and his growing relationship with his girlfriend Meg (Phoebe Neidhart), it was revealed that Abby (Darby Stanchfield) was behind the order to have Meg kill Jennifer Fields. Then, Meg turned her gun on Huck, shooting him multiple times in the chest.

The last time we saw him, he was down on the floor, and she was still shooting. Hopefully Huck was wearing a vest, or she just didn't shoot anything truly important, but either way, Huck's not doing well.

E! News caught up with the cast before this year's PaleyFest panel and they had nothing but love for Huck and Guillermo Diaz. However, they also couldn't help but admit that sometimes bad things do happen on Scandal.