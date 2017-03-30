Scandal Cast Weighs In on Huck's Fate and Abby's Betrayal

Last week's episode of Scandal ended with quite the shocker.
After an episode centered on Huck's (Guillermo Diaz) quest to kill Rowan (Joe Morton) as a favor to Olivia, and his growing relationship with his girlfriend Meg (Phoebe Neidhart), it was revealed that Abby (Darby Stanchfield) was behind the order to have Meg kill Jennifer Fields. Then, Meg turned her gun on Huck, shooting him multiple times in the chest.
The last time we saw him, he was down on the floor, and she was still shooting. Hopefully Huck was wearing a vest, or she just didn't shoot anything truly important, but either way, Huck's not doing well.
E! News caught up with the cast before this year's PaleyFest panel and they had nothing but love for Huck and Guillermo Diaz. However, they also couldn't help but admit that sometimes bad things do happen on Scandal.
ABC
"We want him to stick around as long as possible, but sometimes the show, for the benefit of the story moving forward...We've had it happen before," Scott Foley reminds us. "The Jake character had to kill James, Cyrus' husband, and we love Dan Bucatinsky, but I think Dan understood, and it was a good move for the show, but you hate to see it happen."
Huck's odds, however, are pretty good. First of all, he's got some pretty powerful support behind him.
"All I can say is that I may have to bust out of character and go, OK, Jeff Perry and Cyrus demand he must still be breathing, somehow. He must," Jeff Perry says. "That's our Huck! We didn't see any vital organs, so I'm praying."
ABC
And then of course, Diaz is here to remind us that Huck is one tough cookie.
"He is a former trained killer spy who lived in a hole for months," he tells us. "So I'm hoping that he'll have the sense and strength to get through what just happened to him."
Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.