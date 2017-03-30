Forget about the hard news, concerts or celebrity interviews. Some Today show viewers just can't get enough of the kid segments.

Although NBC's morning show doesn't miss a beat when it comes to the top stories of the day, the audience has also been treated to a few family moments involving the co-hosts.

While much attention—and celebration—continues to be directed towards Hoda Kotband her baby girl, several family members have been making memorable moments on the small screen for a long period of time.

Throughout Savannah Guthrie's two pregnancies, the journalist wasn't able to hide her excitement at her growing family.

Recently, her husband Mike Feldman decided to make a surprise appearance before 9 a.m. with the couple's two children Vale and Charley.