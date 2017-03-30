Forget about the hard news, concerts or celebrity interviews. Some Today show viewers just can't get enough of the kid segments.
Although NBC's morning show doesn't miss a beat when it comes to the top stories of the day, the audience has also been treated to a few family moments involving the co-hosts.
While much attention—and celebration—continues to be directed towards Hoda Kotband her baby girl, several family members have been making memorable moments on the small screen for a long period of time.
Throughout Savannah Guthrie's two pregnancies, the journalist wasn't able to hide her excitement at her growing family.
Recently, her husband Mike Feldman decided to make a surprise appearance before 9 a.m. with the couple's two children Vale and Charley.
"It's so exciting. Well you know me, I just had to show them off," Savannah joked as her co-workers erupted in excitement. "I'm so happy…It's the end of maternity week and I just thought well, this is what I've been doing. I've been hanging out with these wonderful people."
After Carson Daly and Siri Pinter welcomed their baby girl into the world, the couple was able to Skype into the morning show from the hospital room.
"Baby and Siri are right here," Carson shared. "It's incredible."
When it was time for Dylan Dreyer's newborn son to make his live TV debut on Today, the meteorologist surprised viewers by bringing him to Al Roker's New England Patriots rally before Super Bowl 2017.
"Since Calvin's been around, the Patriots are 5 and 0," Dylan gushed as her son donned New England gear and headphones. "He is our little lucky charm…I'm just totally obsessed. I'm in love with him."
Viewers also look forward to Jenna Bush Hager sharing stories about her two daughters Mila and Poppy. Whether documenting LOL moments with Grandpa George W. Bush or chronicling family vacations on Instagram, the NBC News correspondent is happy to share some of her special family moments.
"I've learned that you can love somebody in a totally different way. Of course, I'm crying," Jenna shared on Today after giving birth. "I'm totally crazy about her. We're just happy as can be."
And while some co-hosts like to keep their family lives a bit more private, others enjoy sharing their children's biggest accomplishments regardless of how grown up they've become.
Kathie Lee Gifford recently revealed that her son Cody Gifford graduated from Oxford University. As for her daughter Cassidy Gifford, she's set to star in Hallmark's Like Cats & Dogs premiering on April 15. And yes, mom is quite proud.
While an official date has yet to be announced for Hoda's return following her maternity leave, the new mom has called into Today to share updates. She also continues to post candid mother-daughter photos on Instagram to the delight of fans.
"I knew everybody would explode with joy the way they have…You know why Hoda? Because you're beloved," Kathie Lee shared after her close friend announced her family news on live TV. "Everybody loves you."
And everybody loves Haley Joy. Will she steal the show on Today soon? We'll be watching weekdays at 7 a.m. on NBC.
