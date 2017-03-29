Move Over, Burger Babes! Carl's Jr. Has a New Muse, and There's Not a Bikini-Clad Girl in Sight

by McKenna Aiello |

Maybe sex doesn't sell after all?

Carl's Jr., known far and wide for their ad campaigns starring scantily-clad women lusting over their burgers, is back with a new message: "Food, not boobs." 

In their latest commercial released Wednesday, the fast-food chain pokes fun at their typically risqué shtick with a fictional father-son narrative pitting past against future. Enter ruggedly handsome Nashville star Charles Esten, cast as Carl Hardee Sr., who storms into Carl's Jr. headquarters to take back what he founded years ago from his son, Carl Hardee Jr. 

The office is overrun with, you guessed it, bikinis, Jacuzzi's, a mechanical bull and general debauchery. But thanks to Carl Hardee Sr., not for long! So what gives?

Nina Agdal, Carl's Jr Ad

Carl's Jr

Carl's Jr is revamping with the new tagline, "Pioneers of the great American burger."

No longer will foodies see celebs like Kate UptonAudrina Patridge, Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi KlumPadma LakshmiHayden PanettiereNina Agdaland Charlotte McKinney wearing next-to nothing and chowing down in their ads.

Instead, expect far less skin and way more close-ups on fresh ingredients. 

Watch the entire ad in the video above, and tell us in the comments, are you ready for Carl's Jr. to make the change?!

