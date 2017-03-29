Marc Malkin
Hey Chris Pine, bald is beautiful!
We caught the actor arriving to the Warner Bros. presentation on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where he debuted a freshly shaved head of barely-there hair.
The Star Trek: Beyond star, whose perfectly coiffed locks have stolen the hearts of many, told E! News' Marc Malkin he was recently home sick with the flu and watching Homeland when inspiration struck.
Pine credited Homeland star Rupert Friend as his muse, adding that he took the plunge and grabbed the razor because he was "bored."
Luckily for Chris, boredom served him well. Can you say H-O-T?!
And this 'do is a total throwback for the 36-year-old actor, who admitted he hasn't worn his hair this short since his tween years.
Pine isn't the only celeb to take a hair risk as of late. Kristen Stewart is currently rocking a platinum blonde buzz cut for her upcoming movie titled Underwater and Cara Delevingne recently revealed she'll wave goodbye to her signature 'do.
"I have to shave my head for my next part, so I have to do something different. So I dyed it. Just for fun. Just to change it up," the actress told USA Today about her silver bob.
What do you think of Chris' fresh cut? Sound off in the comments!