Trading Spaces Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kia Steave-Dickerson: The designer quit appearing on television after Trading Spaces but continued to work in the industry as a prop master.

"For seven years I didn't work in the industry," she said. "I just did design work...before the show, I worked in the film and television industry, but behind the camera, for years before I did Trading Spaces. I told my friend Kevin (an amazing prop master) who wanted me to come work on 30 Rock at the time, 'You know Kevin, I can't come work on 30 Rock. Maybe when my son turns 7 I'll come back.' Three weeks after my son turned seven, Kevin called me and said 'Okay Kia, you gotta come work on the new Rocky movie. Your father worked on the first one and you may never get this opportunity again.'"

"I ended up working on Creed, not knowing that Rocky is now rebirthed and there's a whole new generation of fans for the franchise," she continued. "So I ended up working on Creed and from Creed that took me to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and I've just completed shooting the third season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as the assistant prop master to Kevin Ladson. So yeah, I'm working with Tina Fey, who is also from Philadelphia, so we're having a great time."

Steave-Dickerson's son turns 10 this year.

"He's still getting used to when people ask to take a picture with me," she told E! News. "When people are like, 'Can I take a picture with your mom?' he's like, 'What?' He's just realizing it. Like the ladies at school will be like, 'That's your mom!?' but to him it's no big deal."