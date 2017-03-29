Michelle Kwan's Husband Clay Pell Files for Divorce

It's over for Olympic ice skating champion Michelle Kwan and husband Clay Pell.

He filed for divorce Monday, seeking to end their four-year marriage, E! News has confirmed. The two have no children.

"It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end," Pell said in a statement to E! News Wednesday. "This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction. I want to thank friends and family who have given wisdom and support, and I ask for privacy during this challenging time."