Michelle Kwan's Husband Clay Pell Files for Divorce

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images
It's over for Olympic ice skating champion Michelle Kwan and husband Clay Pell.
He filed for divorce Monday, seeking to end their four-year marriage, E! News has confirmed. The two have no children.
"It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end," Pell said in a statement to E! News Wednesday. "This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction. I want to thank friends and family who have given wisdom and support, and I ask for privacy during this challenging time."
Michelle, 36, and her 35-year-old ex, a lawyer, a JAG and lieutenant in the United States Coast Guard Reserve and former White House Fellow, wed in January 2013 at a church in Providence, Rhode Island in front of family and friends, including fellow Olympic champions such as Brian Boitano, Dick Button, Dorothy Hamill and Peter Oppegard. Michelle wore an ivory Vera Wang gown while he sported his military dress uniform.
The two got engaged four months prior.
Neither has commented on the divorce. Michelle recently enjoyed vacationing in Palm Springs, California over the weekend, where she attended her brother Ron Kwan's wedding.
She recently traveled to Austria, where she appeared on ESPN's coverage of the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games. She did not appear to wear a wedding ring during her trip.