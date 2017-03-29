We're getting very close to Amal Clooney's June due date!

Back in February it was revealed that George Clooney and his wife are expecting twins, and now the actor is talking all about becoming a dad and gushing over Amal in a new interview with E! News.

While promoting his new movie Suburbicon at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Clooney dished to E! News' Marc Malkin about his twins.

So have he and Amal picked out names yet?

"No we haven't picked out any names," George revealed.