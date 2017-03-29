George Clooney Spills Baby Secrets: Watch Him Gush Over Pregnant Wife Amal & Their Twins!

We're getting very close to Amal Clooney's June due date!

Back in February it was revealed that George Clooney and his wife are expecting twins, and now the actor is talking all about becoming a dad and gushing over Amal in a new interview with E! News.

While promoting his new movie Suburbicon at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Clooney dished to E! News' Marc Malkin about his twins.

So have he and Amal picked out names yet?

"No we haven't picked out any names," George revealed.

And the couple has a good reason why they aren't selecting baby names right now.

So what's the reason?

Watch the E! News video above to find out and to see him gush over Amal! Plus, see the actor talk more about becoming a dad!

