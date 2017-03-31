But the duet with Shania seemed inevitable if we just looked at the facts - country runs in the boys' blood. Yes, they were formed in Orlando, Florida, but Nick, Howie and A.J. all grew up in the Southern state, while cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin are natives of Kentucky. This is the type of music they grew up with. On top of that, the boy band has always explored with different genres over the course of their 24 years in the music business. Overall, their genre may be pop, but listen closely and influences of R&B, dance, rock, and yes, even country, can be heard throughout their discography.

"The thing about it is, no matter what type of song it is - when the five of our voices come together, it's the Backstreet Boys," Kevin recently told Billboard.com of their sound. "Whether it's a country song, an uptempo, a ballad... we want to make music that we're proud of, that we believe in, that we can relate to, and that's what we've always tried to do. We've tried not to chase after a certain sound that might be popular at the time. We try to do us, whatever it is in that moment, whatever moment we're in when we're making that record. And our catalog of our music throughout the years has kept us in the game and sustained us, and we're very grateful for that."