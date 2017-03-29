The newest trend in TV is everything old is new again. After scripted revivals of shows such as The X-Files and Gilmore Girls, once-beloved reality series and game shows are now getting in on the action.

After 10 years off the air Trading Spaces will return to TLC. The show, which featured neighbors redecorating each other's rooms and is often credited with jump-starting the home renovation boom in America, isn't the only returning fan-favorite: Cash Cab is also returning. Discovery's game show, which originated in the UK, ran for six seasons between 2005-2012 and featured contestants answering trivia questions in order to win money on the way to their destination in New York City.