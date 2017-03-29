Blac Chyna Calls Out Tyga for Allegedly Not Paying Child Support

Tyga is on Blac Chyna's list. You know which one.

The Lashed salon owner, glamour model and former fiancé of Rob Kardashiandragged her other ex in a Snapchat rant early Wednesday for allegedly not paying her child support. She also used an anti-gay slur. The two have been co-parenting their 4-year-old son, King Cairo, since they ended their engagement and split in 2014.

"It's funny now to me!!!" she wrote. "But when Tyga and side n---a kicked me out!!! And they wanted to see me fail! Lol...And 2 grind from the dirt!!!!! No child support!"

"N---a is like hoes!" she continued. "So I'mma treat u like that! Not playing Jenny! Wow."

Nanny Joy is King's nanny and was seen on her and Rob's reality show Rob & Chyna last year.