Blac Chyna Calls Out Tyga for Allegedly Not Paying Child Support

Getty Images
Getty Images
Tyga is on Blac Chyna's list. You know which one.
The Lashed salon owner, glamour model and former fiancé of Rob Kardashiandragged her other ex in a Snapchat rant early Wednesday for allegedly not paying her child support. She also used an anti-gay slur. The two have been co-parenting their 4-year-old son, King Cairo, since they ended their engagement and split in 2014.
"It's funny now to me!!!" she wrote. "But when Tyga and side n---a kicked me out!!! And they wanted to see me fail! Lol...And 2 grind from the dirt!!!!! No child support!"
"N---a is like hoes!" she continued. "So I'mma treat u like that! Not playing Jenny! Wow."
Nanny Joy is King's nanny and was seen on her and Rob's reality show Rob & Chyna last year.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
"Stop running to ur money! Telling my business about King! I bet any money! I got more money than ur account, Tyga, Michael!!!!" Chyna wrote, referring to Tyga' real first name.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
"So go tell Kylie, and Rob! About our son account!" she continued. "Cause that's the only reason I'm contacting ur f-g ass! But u wanna make it like I want u lol! Tyga ur a bitch! And us can go get ur mom, or ur bitch! Lol!!!!! Or ur n---a u f--kin, or Terrell, or heather!"
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Chyna then posted the address of her Lashed salon.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
"Imma be glad when both ya'll stop calling each other about me! Ugh ya'll acting like I got y'all on Child Support!!! Keep my name out y'all mouth!!!! Weirdos," she added.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Tyga, who has dated Rob's sister Kylie Jenner for years, has not responded.
The rapper recently talked to E! News about raising King Cairo, saying he is "trying to cut back" on gifts for him because the child is "very spoiled."
"He's kind of like, 'Pick me up from school in the Bentley in my Bentley car seat,'" he said. "You've got to kind of teach him other things and that you've got to work for that stuff."