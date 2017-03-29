Kathie Lee Gifford just can't resist that 'stache.

While co-hosting the Today show Wednesday, she and guest Tom Selleck re-enacted one of their favorite memories of each other; Their hot kiss on LIVE! With Regis and Kathie Lee 20 years ago, with Regis Philbin tried to coax the actor into kissing him because he had seen him lock lips with Kevin Kline in the 1997 movie In & Out.

"I'd done this movie I'm very proud of, In & Out" Selleck recalled on Today. "And Regis got into me kissing Kevin Kline."

"Regis wouldn't quit and you kind of saved me, you kind of said what the hell and you planted one on me which was kind of you saying to the audience, 'He only went there as a tourist,'" he said. "And that shut Regis up, which is, as you know, almost impossible. Remember, I sent you flowers?"

"I got this huge bouquet of red roses the next day," Gifford said.