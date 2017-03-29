Kathie Lee Gifford just can't resist that 'stache.
While co-hosting the Today show Wednesday, she and guest Tom Selleck re-enacted one of their favorite memories of each other; Their hot kiss on LIVE! With Regis and Kathie Lee 20 years ago, with Regis Philbin tried to coax the actor into kissing him because he had seen him lock lips with Kevin Kline in the 1997 movie In & Out.
"I'd done this movie I'm very proud of, In & Out" Selleck recalled on Today. "And Regis got into me kissing Kevin Kline."
"Regis wouldn't quit and you kind of saved me, you kind of said what the hell and you planted one on me which was kind of you saying to the audience, 'He only went there as a tourist,'" he said. "And that shut Regis up, which is, as you know, almost impossible. Remember, I sent you flowers?"
"I got this huge bouquet of red roses the next day," Gifford said.
"I was stunned," Selleck said. "It was a good kiss, man."
It was a good, let's do it again," Gifford said. "Yes!"
Gifford then got up, sat in Selleck's lap and shared another hot kiss with him.
"Oh, good Lord!"
"Happy anniversary!" Gifford said. "He's got the softest lips!"
"Yes, I do!" Selleck said.
Gifford has occasionally reminisced about her and Selleck's first on-air smooch on LIVE!.
"I could tell that Tom Selleck was uncomfortable," Gifford said on CNN's Larry King Live in 2004. "And Regis kept irking him and everything, you know, chiding him on. So I said, 'All right, I'll kiss him.' And I went over and I just laid a good one right on Tom Selleck. It was nice. He's such a doll, he's such a sweet man.
"You know when you've been in television as long as we have, when there's a moment, you can either take advantage of it, see what happens, but the people that don't last very long on TV are the people that don't go for those moments, the golden moments," she added.
"He had that full-on Magnum [P.I.] mustache," Gifford said on Today in February. "It was unbelievable."