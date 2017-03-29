Emma Thompson is a hero to women everywhere.

With more than 30 years as an actress, the two-time Oscar winner has collected many experiences in the strange world of Hollywood. One such example was when she almost quit a film in defense of a co-star.

It was around 2008 and Thompson was working on the set of Brideshead Revisited. As she recalled during an interview on Norwegian-Swedish television program, Skavlan, producers had asked an unnamed actress working on the film to lose weight.

"She was absolutely exquisite and I said to them, 'If you speak to her about this again on any level, I will leave this picture,'" she remembered saying. "'You are never to do that.'"