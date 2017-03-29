Of course, the "Starboy" is currently on a world tour for his third studio album with an upcoming leg in Canada and the United States. But, before the duo need to return home for work, they've been enjoying their personal time together like any ordinary couple—holding hands and taking pictures with plenty of laughs and scenic sights.

It's that kind of personal time that the songstress has made a priority as of late.

"Right now, I'm actually enjoying finding moments for myself," she told Today's Sheinelle Jones.

"I like having a little mystery to where I'm at. I think that makes me feel very empowered, very in control of where I'm at."

"I'm taking time to have a personal life," she continued. "I'm doing things that I love that I'm passionate about, that I care about…it just makes me happy."