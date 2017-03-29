Kristen Bell and James Corden's Aerial Performance Goes Horribly Awry

The show must go on.

Kristen Bell and James Corden's performance went horribly awry on The Late Late Show Tuesday. Though they weren't plagued by sound issues (as Adele, Lady Gaga and Metallica were when Corden hosted the 2017 Grammys), the musical duo did encounter wire-work issues.

The performance began fine enough, with Bell and Corden exchanging frothy banter.

"You know, Kristen, I was just thinking: Love can be a funny thing," Corden said.

Bell replied, "You know, I love love, James."

"And I love love, too, Kristen," Corden said, "but love can lift us up."

"That's right, James," the CHiPs actress said. "It can lift us up."