Kristen Bell and James Corden's Aerial Performance Goes Horribly Awry

Bell and Corden covered Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes' 1990 classic "Up Where We Belong." The actress was lifted sky-high, while Corden remained grounded. "We're supposed to be even! Honestly, we're supposed to be even," Bell told Corden's technicians. "Can you make us equal?"
The Late Late Show crew tried to level out the two stars, but it proved to be an impossible feat. Bell laughed it off by shaking Corden's hand and saying "nice to meet you!" mid-air. At another point, she told Corden to "hold on" as she attempted to swim through the air to reach the host.
For a brief moment, Bell and Corden were side-by-side in the air. Moments later, though, Bell descended to center stage as Corden rose higher. "That was an absolute disaster! Who is responsible for this? We rehearsed it and rehearsed it and rehearsed it!" the TV host yelled at his crew in mock exasperation. "Right, well...that was that. Fix it in post! Can we fix it in post?"
Thankfully, Little Mix's performance of "Touch" went off without a hitch later in the episode.
The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.