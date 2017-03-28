A group of Hollywood ladies is coming together for a not-so-typical political video.

Thanks to the minds at Funny or Die, Blac Chyna, Nina Dobrev and Rebecca Romijn are expressing their views on the importance of healthcare, especially in regards to women.

In the video titled "Sexy Women Beg for Healthcare," the stars begin sharing their message to all the male fans watching from home.

"I know you've fantasized about having sex with us and I'm sure when you're thinking about my beautiful huge breasts," Rebecca explained. "You're probably not thinking that they need to be regularly screened for breast cancer."

"Also, we will go through menopause. We'll still be hot though," she added.