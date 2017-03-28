Nicki Minaj has got that super bass and supermodel potential.

In addition to earning the title of world-famous rapper, Grammy nominee and actress, the 34-year-old can now officially add modeling to her long list of accomplishments.

Nicki recently signed to Wilhelmina International Inc.'s celebrity division as a model, E! News has learned.

"I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style," Nicki shared with Vogue. "I'm thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina—they get me."

Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann added, "We're thrilled to work alongside Nicki Minaj and her team. She is a style pioneer and icon."