We're not in Charleston anymore.
Southern Charm Savannah, the highly anticipated spinoff of Bravo's hit reality series Southern Charm, finally has a premiere date, y'all! E! News can exclusively reveal the new series will premiere on Monday, May 8, meaning you'll get double the Southern comfort on Mondays as it will follow Southern Charm, airing at 10 p.m.
But wait, there's more. E! News also has your exclusive first look at what to expect from the new setting and cast with the trailer above introducing you to the stars, teasing a lot of masquerade balls, strip golf, and a possible cheating.
Oh, and a familiar face makes an appearance. In the trailer, fans will see fan-favorite Southern Charm cast member Shep Rose pop up to say, "Savannah, the ugly stepchild of Charleston!"
Savannah will follow a close-knit group of lifelong friends who have a deep history with each other and the city itself.
The players in this posh society? There's Ashley, the fashionista returning home after spending years traveling the world; Catherine, a Southern Belle on a quest for independence; Daniel, a Jewish business man whose been forced to grow up after a scandal almost destroyed his family's business; Lyle, whose moved back to Savannah for his high school sweetheart, and finally, there's Hannah and Louis, the group's longtime couple.
Plus, there's also Nelson Lewis Jr., who made headlines for his wild behavior in Washington D.C., and Happy, who bucked old-school Southern tradition by marrying her Muslim boyfriend.
Southern Charm Savannah premieres Monday, May 8 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
