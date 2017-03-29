We're not in Charleston anymore.

Southern Charm Savannah, the highly anticipated spinoff of Bravo's hit reality series Southern Charm, finally has a premiere date, y'all! E! News can exclusively reveal the new series will premiere on Monday, May 8, meaning you'll get double the Southern comfort on Mondays as it will follow Southern Charm, airing at 10 p.m.

But wait, there's more. E! News also has your exclusive first look at what to expect from the new setting and cast with the trailer above introducing you to the stars, teasing a lot of masquerade balls, strip golf, and a possible cheating.

Oh, and a familiar face makes an appearance. In the trailer, fans will see fan-favorite Southern Charm cast member Shep Rose pop up to say, "Savannah, the ugly stepchild of Charleston!"