AP Photo/Andrew Medichin
George Clooney is ready to meet his twins.
E! News' Marc Malkin caught up with the first-time father-to-be at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he was joined by Matt Damon and Julianne Moore to present the first trailer for Paramount's Suburbicon. Conversation quickly turned to Amal Clooney and their babies, and not even George can wrap his head around the exciting times ahead.
"Can you believe it?! Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before,]" he gushed. "I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step."
But when asked if he's busy baby-proofing their home or practicing how to change diapers, George was quick to shut down the idea that he needs a few extra rehearsal rounds.
"Hang on for a minute. I played a pediatrician on ER," Clooney quipped, referencing his breakout role on the long-running medical drama.
George continued, "So I know how to work on extra children... If there's any accidents I'm there. I'm the guy."
As for naming their twin bundles of joy, Clooney insisted he and Amal have yet to nail down, let alone brainstorm, any potential monikers.
Explaining their reluctance to name the kids before meeting them, he teased, "Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes... whatever name you pick they're like, ‘Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister… Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'"
Safe to say we can take out Susan from our pool of potential Clooney names!