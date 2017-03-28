George Clooney is ready to meet his twins.

E! News' Marc Malkin caught up with the first-time father-to-be at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he was joined by Matt Damon and Julianne Moore to present the first trailer for Paramount's Suburbicon. Conversation quickly turned to Amal Clooney and their babies, and not even George can wrap his head around the exciting times ahead.

"Can you believe it?! Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before,]" he gushed. "I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step."

But when asked if he's busy baby-proofing their home or practicing how to change diapers, George was quick to shut down the idea that he needs a few extra rehearsal rounds.