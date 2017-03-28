Courteney Cox and David Arquette's daughter is ready for her close up.

While her mom and dad may be used to the Hollywood spotlight, Coco Arquette has managed to grow up away from any big stages.

But in a new music video for MONOGEM's new song called "Wild," the famous daughter is making one of her first on-screen debuts.

The 12-year-old and Matthew RC Taylor play two best friends who meet up for a night of fun.

What starts off as a movie night with popcorn quickly turns into a nightclub atmosphere featuring costume changes, bright neon lights and more.