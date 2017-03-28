Vevo
Vevo
Courteney Cox and David Arquette's daughter is ready for her close up.
While her mom and dad may be used to the Hollywood spotlight, Coco Arquette has managed to grow up away from any big stages.
But in a new music video for MONOGEM's new song called "Wild," the famous daughter is making one of her first on-screen debuts.
The 12-year-old and Matthew RC Taylor play two best friends who meet up for a night of fun.
What starts off as a movie night with popcorn quickly turns into a nightclub atmosphere featuring costume changes, bright neon lights and more.
"The video is a dreamy and colorful story about two best friends. I thought it would be interesting to create a visual showing two young teenagers getting wild in their own unique way. Amidst the kids' smokey, neon reality, the boy is cross dressing for the first time in a safe and comfortable environment without any judgment," MONOGREM explained to LadyGunn. "That is a beautiful thing. With all of the craziness going on in the world today, I felt compelled to deliver this message and lyric to our very important younger generation: ‘Life's too short to not live wild.'"
The clip reminded some fans of Courteney's big role in a music video back in the ‘80s.
More than 30 years ago, the Friends star got a big break when she appeared in Bruce Springsteen's classic hit "Dancing in the Dark."
The video received heavy airplay on MTV back in 1984 and Courteney earned a role in Family Ties shortly after.
For now, the credit goes to Coco who is receiving lots of praise from her friends and family.
"So proud of my daughter Coco and her performance in the @monogem video link," David shared on Instagram.