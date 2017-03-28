Kristin Cavallari is sharing some of her wealth with the rest of the world!
No, she didn't make a monetary donation into all of our bank accounts, but she did do something equally as awesome: She posted a photo of Jay Cutler's bare booty!
The former reality star took to Instagram to share her morning views on Tuesday, which included the ocean and her naked hubby posing on the balcony during their tropical getaway...must be nice!
Cavallari tagged their friend and NFL veteran Tony Scheffler in the post as an inside joke with the caption, "'Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free' - @tony2coats."
Meanwhile, the couple have been enjoying some time together over the last few days while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico, which Cavallari described as "one the most magical places" she's ever been,
The trip has come complete with several adorable outfits and photo opps from the fashionista, but we're also loving the couple's sweet moments together, too!
"Swingin around," she captioned this photo while sitting on Cutler's lap.
If you're like us, we're staring at the mother of three kiddos—Camden Jack Cutler, 4, and Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 2, and Saylor James Cutler, 1—in complete awe over her toned body.
Luckily, she's shared her secrets with us recently.
"It starts with maintaining a healthy lifestyle during pregnancy," she told us in January. "I worked out and ate the way I normally do: healthy 80% of the time, and 20% I ate whatever I wanted. I also worked out until a week before I had Saylor."
Obviously, she continued living a healthy lifestyle after giving birt, too.
The Balancing in Heels author told us, "Breastfeeding helps a lot and eating the way I always do after having her. I avoid processed food as much as possible and I rely on tons of veggies, protein and complex carbs. I eat real food, including bacon and butter. I stay away from certain additives, which I talk a lot about in my book, and I eat organic as much as possible. I mostly eat at home and cook my meals so I know exactly what I am getting."