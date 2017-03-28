American Horror Story season seven is beginning to take shape.
While we've known Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters would be returning to star in the seventh installment of Ryan Murphy's hit horror anthology for some time now, who they might be acting alongside has remained a mystery. But we're finally able to add another name to the cast list and, we'll admit, this one comes a little bit from out of left field.
Billy on the Street comedian and Difficult People star Billy Eichner has joined the series in a heavily recurring role, E! News has confirmed. While details about his character are, per usual, being kept under wraps, the report notes that he'll be playing a close confidant to Paulson's character and will "most likely be wearing mysterious tank tops," whatever that might mean.
Deadline first reported the news.
FX had no immediate comment on the report, though Eichner did share it on his own Twitter using the surprised eyes emoji as his only form of comment.
Murphy has revealed that the seventh installment of AHS would be influenced by the 2016 Presidential race, using election night as a jumping off point. With that said, don't expect Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton to be the season's main characters.
"I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton," Murphy previously told E! News. "And I wanted to clarify that that is not true. Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It's our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it's about the zeitgeist and what we're doing now."
Paulson backed her boss up, telling E! News over the weekend that the season most certainly won't be as straightforward as you might believe. "It's Ryan Murphy, so let's give it a little bit more credit and a little more credence to the idea," Paulson she told us. "It's probably not going to be what you think."
American Horror Story is expected to return to FX this fall.