The return of Trading Spaces is nigh. Everything old is new again for Discovery and TLC, with the latter reviving the popular reality home renovation show for a 2018 debut. Discovery previously announced it was bringing back Cash Cab.

The announcement was made at the Discovery Communications Upfront presentation.

"This is a big one," Nancy Daniels, president and general manager of TLC, told the crowd, according to Fox News. "I am excited to announce that TLC's most successful and most iconic series...Trading Spaces is coming back."