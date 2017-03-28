Oscar Isaac Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Elvira Lind

Oscar Isaac is about to tackle his biggest role yet—fatherhood.

The Star Wars actor and his girlfriend, Elvira Lind, appear to be expecting their first child together.

While the wildly private pair have not yet confirmed the news themselves, a recent photograph of the two walking in the streets of the Big Apple did all the talking for them.

Though she was donning a loose maxi dress, Lind's growing baby bump could not be camouflaged. Congratulations are in order!