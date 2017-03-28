TriStar Pictures
TriStar Pictures
Times certainly have changed.
While the highly anticipated Jumanji sequel is underway, fans are finally getting their first crumbs of what the film will entail. More than two decades since Robin Williams swung into movie theaters as the jungle-banished Alan Parrish, the sequel's star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson unveiled the first footage of the new project at CinemaCon Monday night.
Brace yourselves: the board game is not a board game anymore.
Columbia Pictures
As one of the most notable changes for the sequel, the teaser trailer revealed the characters fall upon an old video game, not the fold-out self-moving board game that become synonymous with the story.
Fun to reveal our "secret plot device" last night to the crowd. We're all high school kids in bad ass avatar bodies. #acne #Jumanji https://t.co/F0YaXqKMv3— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 28, 2017
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the footage showed four high school students in detention who are ordered to clean out their school's basement. It is there that they they uncover a video game console with the Jumanji game inside. Each student picks a character, unaware that they will be transported to the jungle as that person. The nerdy guy ends up in the muscular body of Johnson while the popular girl of the group ends up inhabiting Jack Black.
"Fun to reveal our "secret plot device" last night to the crowd," Johnson tweeted after the big reveal. "We're all high school kids in bad ass avatar bodies. #acne."
The adventure-packed film stars Johnson, Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and more famous faces.
During the CinemaCon appearance, the title of the film was also revealed: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
Welcome to 2017, too.