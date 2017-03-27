We are hereby starting a petition to get Rihanna on more TV shows.

We'd also be happy to see her in more horror movies, because tonight she took an iconic horror movie moment and made it a different kind of iconic—the only kind of iconic that can come from Rihanna stepping out of the scene with a "Screw this s--t!"

That is, in fact, exactly what she did when we thought she was about to be murdered in the fashion of Psycho's most infamous scene, where Marion (originally played by Janet Leigh, now played by Rihanna) gets murdered in the shower.

This time, however, Marion just takes a shower, and then she gets out of the shower, saying "screw this s--t" as she goes. Instead, Norman (Freddie Highmore) kills her cheating boyfriend Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols), and Marion gets to leave completely unharmed.