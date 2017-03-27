If this isn't the plot of a movie or a limited series we're about to get obsessed with, someone needs to fix that immediately.

Eden was a reality show on Channel 4 in the UK that was supposed to chronicle a group of 23 strangers attempting to build a society from scratch in the wilderness of the Scottish Highlands, accompanied by a small camera crew.

The show aired four episodes last summer, but was then shelved after ratings dropped to less than a million viewers. That's typical (remember Utopia??). What's not typical is that the contestants were not told that the show was canceled, and were left in the wild to continue the experiment.