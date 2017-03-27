The combination of reality TV and marriage can create huge ratings, but can it also prolong everlasting love?

Monday night's season finale of Vanderpump Rules reminded viewers how romantic and tough love can be in the spotlight.

One part of tonight's episode featured Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's magical wedding that had its share of love, romance and dare we say tears.

Meanwhile, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay put an end to their marriage more than 25 months after saying "I Do" on television.

While some relationships last longer than others, viewers just can't get enough of the engagements, proposals and wedding planning. And you're right, we haven't even mentioned the divorces yet. Let us try to break down some of the greatest love stories on TV that included both love and sometimes heartbreak.