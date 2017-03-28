Alright, Jake Gyllenhaaland Jared Leto. The jig is officially up.

Over here at E! News, we're all about celebrity doppelgangers. There's the Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem's of the world, and no one can deny Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howardshare more than just their signature red locks.

But there's another A-list duo quickly climbing the ranks of borderline creepy look-alikes, and that duo is Jake and Jared. We have reason to believe Jake has tapped into some sort of black magic that has helped him physically transform into the Oscar-winning actor, and it's time the public knows what's up.

For starters, Jake's path to becoming Jared starts at an early age. Though born nine years after Leto, Gyllenhaal's birthday falls exactly one week before Jared's in the month of December. Sure, it's a stretch, but don't lose faith in us just yet.