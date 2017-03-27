Any ideas you may have about American Horror Story's upcoming election-influenced seventh installment ought to be put to the side right now. At least, that's what Sarah Paulson says.
E! News caught up with the Emmy-winning star of essentially every one of Ryan Murphy's projects at FX while on the red carpet at AHS' PaleyFest event over the weekend, where she encouraged fans of the franchise to expect a little bit more from the prolific producer than a straight recreation of the turbulent 2016 presidential race.
"It's Ryan Murphy, so let's give it a little bit more credit and a little more credence to the idea," Paulson insisted. "It's probably not going to be what you think."
So, what do we know about the season? Well, Paulson and Evan Peters are confirmed to return as the season's leads, though who they'll be playing is anyone's guess. One character to rule out for Paulson, however? The Democrat nominee herself. "I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton," Murphy previously told E! News. "And I wanted to clarify that that is not true. Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It's our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it's about the zeitgeist and what we're doing now."
Whatever the season does wind up looking like, Cheyenne Jackson thinks there's no one better to tackle the confusing time in American's recent history than Murphy. "I think if anybody can comment on what we've all been experiencing and have experienced, it's him," he told us. "And I know personally his experience with that collective experience, so I'm very anxious to see what he brings."
For more from the AHS stars, including whether or not Kathy Bates would be open to stepping into our new President's shoes for a cameo, be sure to check out the video above.
American Horror Story is expected to return to FX this fall.