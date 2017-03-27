Any ideas you may have about American Horror Story's upcoming election-influenced seventh installment ought to be put to the side right now. At least, that's what Sarah Paulson says.

E! News caught up with the Emmy-winning star of essentially every one of Ryan Murphy's projects at FX while on the red carpet at AHS' PaleyFest event over the weekend, where she encouraged fans of the franchise to expect a little bit more from the prolific producer than a straight recreation of the turbulent 2016 presidential race.

"It's Ryan Murphy, so let's give it a little bit more credit and a little more credence to the idea," Paulson insisted. "It's probably not going to be what you think."