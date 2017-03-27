Cuba Gooding Jr. Lifted Sarah Paulson's Skirt and the Internet Is Alarmed

The Internet has a lot to say about this image. 

During Sunday's Paleyfest session for American Horror Story: Roanoke, the stars of the hit FX series took the stage in Los Angeles to discuss the most recent season while seated next to each other. However, fans are talking about something a bit different 24 hours later. 

As the session was under way, cast members individually walked out onto the stage to take their seats. As Kathy Bates was walking out, Sarah Paulson jumped up to greet her. As the Golden Globe winners were busy being silly and laughing with each other in front of the audience, Cuba Gooding Jr. lifted up Paulson's purple Prada skirt from behind her. When the actress noticed what he was doing, she pulled the garment back down to cover her legs. 

 

Fans expressed their alarm about the action on social media, calling it "disrespectful" and "gross."

"What happened to Sarah Paulson yesterday at #PaleyFest was so disrespectful and definitely NOT OK or funny," one fan tweeted

"A planned publicity stunt, or grace under humiliation?" another Twitter user mused

"How would @cubagoodingjr react if a man walked up to his daughter, Piper and lifted her dress up behind her back? #itsneverok," another fan responded

Overall, the action has caused quite the digital debate and, for many, has landed the actor in hot water. 

E! has has reached out to both camps for comment. 

What do you think about the controversial move? Sound off in the comments!

