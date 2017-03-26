Instagram
Now this is what we like to call some major fitspiration.
While everyone was busy obsessing over Milo Ventimiglia's backside on This Is Us, co-star Sterling K. Brown was quickly becoming the most ripped actor in Hollywood.
Brown is currently filming upcoming sci-fi flick Predator alongside Trevante Rhodes, and he couldn't help but shout out the hunky Moonlight star for inspiring him to work on his physique. Alongside a shirtless selfie shared to Instagram Sunday, Brown wrote, "So, I've been working on @the_predator_movie with the wonderful @_trevante_ , & try as I might to believe otherwise...that brother reminds me everyday that I'm 40 years old!"
He added, "Even still...thanks for the inspiration young man. It is greatly appreciated!"
There's no doubt that Sterling can keep up with the best of them in the hot bods department, but let us not forget Trevante's underwear campaign with Calvin Klein.
Killer six pack aside, it's been quite a whirlwind year for Sterling, who took home an Emmy for his performance in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He spoke to E! News on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes about his supporting actor nomination (he lost to Hugh Laurie), and why the experience wasn't one he'd soon forget.
"I'm just enjoying the moment," Brown told Giuliana Rancic, "A year ago we were recording [the Golden Globes]…seeing who is wearing it well and now we're actually here. It's good times, I'm enjoying it."
Sterling also recently celebrated receiving his NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series in the mail, captioning a selfie with the award in hand, "My #NAACPIMAGEAWARD has arrived. Thank you once again for this tremendous honor #NAACP I shall cherish it for the rest of my life! #thisisus"
So what are you waiting for? Time to hit the gym.