Can you feel the love tonight? Kate Hudsonsure can.

The actress was spotted in New York City on Saturday evening stealing a kiss from her rumored new man, Danny Fujikawa. E! News has learned Kate and Danny enjoyed dinner at Italian eatery Tutto il Giorno, before taking to the streets for a late night stroll through downtown.

Kate, 37, didn't shy away from packing on the PDA as she walked arm-in-arm with the indie singer-songwriter and stopped in the middle of the street for a smooch. She dressed for the chilly weather in a bulky cargo jacket, graphic T-shirt and denim jeans while Danny buttoned up in a heavy coat.

The potential couple was photographed arriving into the Big Apple on Friday afternoon, less than a week after speculation started swirling that Hudson had linked up with a new love interest.