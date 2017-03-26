AMC
Well, that was all rather unsurprising.
In The Walking Dead's penultimate episode of season seven, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the gang finally got around to doing the one thing we all knew they would do before the finale. What was it? Overpower those poor women at the Oceanside camp and steal all their guns, of course.
Ever since Tara (Alanna Masterson) wound up in their care, laying eyes upon their massive arsenal, it was only a matter of time until the Alexandrians would show up and prove they're not so different from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when it comes right down to it. Just because their our heroes doesn't mean we ought to overlook the fact that they've essentially left those women completely unable to protect themselves—you know, just like Negan did to Alexandria back in the day.
So, they've got their guns. Off to war we go.
Elsewhere, we learned of Sasha's (Sonequa Martin-Green) fate after last week's episode ended with her running into the Sanctuary, guns blazing. Like Daryl (Norman Reedus) before her, she wound up in the cell. How? We don't know because the writers decided not to show us. But she's there nonetheless, watching would-be rapists get knifes to the neck and begging Eugene (Josh McDermitt) for a weapon under the guise of a suicide wish, but when all he offers up is his poison, her disappointment clued us into her continued desire to take Negan down from the inside.
Oh, and that shadowy figure who Rosita (Christian Serratos) encountered outside the gate last week? It wasn't Daryl after all. No, as we learned in the final moments once Rick and the gang returned home from their thieving, it was Dwight (Austin Amelio) who's finally ready to join the fight against his dastardly leader. This is going to get interesting.
The Walking Dead season finale airs Sunday, April 2 at 9 p.m. on AMC.