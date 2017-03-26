Well, that was all rather unsurprising.

In The Walking Dead's penultimate episode of season seven, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the gang finally got around to doing the one thing we all knew they would do before the finale. What was it? Overpower those poor women at the Oceanside camp and steal all their guns, of course.

Ever since Tara (Alanna Masterson) wound up in their care, laying eyes upon their massive arsenal, it was only a matter of time until the Alexandrians would show up and prove they're not so different from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when it comes right down to it. Just because their our heroes doesn't mean we ought to overlook the fact that they've essentially left those women completely unable to protect themselves—you know, just like Negan did to Alexandria back in the day.

So, they've got their guns. Off to war we go.