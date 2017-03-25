Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's romance has gone even more global. We are up to continent No. 3!

On Friday, Gomez was photographed arriving at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, wearing a long black coat over a matching top and pants, black patent leather ankle boots and pastel blue nail polish.

The Weeknd performed at the city's Estéreo Picnic Festival Thursday and has a few days off before he is scheduled to perform in Brazil.