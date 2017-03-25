Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's romance has gone even more global. We are up to continent No. 3!
On Friday, Gomez was photographed arriving at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, wearing a long black coat over a matching top and pants, black patent leather ankle boots and pastel blue nail polish.
The Weeknd performed at the city's Estéreo Picnic Festival Thursday and has a few days off before he is scheduled to perform in Brazil.
AKM-GSI
The two singers went public with their relationship in January, when they were photographed kissing outside an L.A. restaurant.
Since then, they've spent time together in Italy, Paris, Zurich and Amsterdam, where he performed as part of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour, and visited his hometown of Toronto during his break, where they had a romantic date at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, as well as aVIP movie night.