In her lawsuit, Ghent, the Oscar-nominated actor's second ex-wife, alleged that during a trip with his kids to Costa Rica in 2013, she told Howard she thought they should break up and an argument ensued, during which he allegedly sucker punched her in the face, grabbed her by the neck, pushed her against a wall and strangled her for several seconds before his son-in-law Billy rushed in to intervene.
She said that the actor later charged toward her and she pepper-sprayed him and that he swung his arms and caused her to fall, after which he allegedly "mule-kicked" her in the head and shoulders." She said she later drive to her sister's rental house and called police.
Howard told authorities at the time that had just had a "normal married fight" and that Ghent "got too worked up" and "threatened" to kill him and his family, then used pepper spray to "attack" them. He also said she had previously been suicidal and was hospitalized for paranoia.
Ghent had previously filed a restraining order against Howard in 2011, claiming he routinely abused her and threatened to kill her. In 2001, Howard was arrested on charges that he attacked his then-wife, Lori McCommas. He later pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace.
"For years, every since these allegations have been brought against me I've been told to not address it," Howard tweeted Saturday. "I can't remain quiet. For the record. I have not changed nor is there a reason to change. I love and anyone that knows me, knows that I only love."
"The cyber space abuse and bullying that has gone unanswered has come to an end!" he continued. "You come for me, I come for you. Eye for an eye!"
"Having an altercation is very different than abuse..." he said. "And for the record I never punched her in the face get the facts straight."