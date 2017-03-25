Terrence Howard is speaking out about domestic violence and past accusations made against him.

The Empire star went on a Twitter rant about the topic early Saturday morning—two months after his ex-wife Michelle Ghent dropped an assault, emotional distress and defamation lawsuit she had filed against him in 2015.

"I've never been abusive to anyone in my entire life," he tweeted. "I have loved and paid the price for love. I am the same loving being since day 1! When I say that I've made mistakes, it is not regarding violence but judgement. Trusting the wrong people!"

"I firmly believe that every action has an equal and opposite reaction," he continued. "Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth. Kiss for a [kiss emoji]. This double standard that has permitted abusive women to feel that they can assault a man and not reap where they have sowed is wrong!"