Camera crews may be gone, but hometown dates are still going strong.
As Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi kicked off a brand-new weekend, The Bachelor couple headed to the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Wisconsin to watch the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks.
Before the basketball game could begin, the famous pair participated in "A Night With Nick Viall" promotion where guests could meet and greet the couple.
In addition, the first 5,000 women through the doors received a free rose from Pick ‘n Save.
"Good to finally be back with my man in his hometown," Vanessa shared on Instagram while sitting front row in the stadium.
AP Photo/Morry Gash
According to social media, the couple was able to participate in a special halftime presentation. And yes, they made it onto the jumbotron during the game.
For those wondering how Nick has time for trips amid his Dancing With the Stars schedule, Vanessa took to Instagram Stories where she captured her fiancé still dancing in the hotel.
Ever since The Bachelor finale aired earlier this month, the couple has been able to live their life together in the public eye. Despite finding love on TV, the pair is trying to get used to a new kind of spotlight.
"They don't hide the fact that this is all very new. But they're putting in the work," a source told E! News. "They want this relationship to succeed."
"They're up front about the fact that they're getting to know each other in a very unorthodox way," our insider added. "They want to be honest about the experience."
And while Vanessa is used to calling Montreal home, the reality star is embracing life in Los Angeles that has included nights out with Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins as well as Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
"Vanessa loves living in L.A. She's getting her life going there," a source shared. "She already knew a few people in L.A., and Nick's friends have reached out to her. She's meeting new people."