Camera crews may be gone, but hometown dates are still going strong.

As Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi kicked off a brand-new weekend, The Bachelor couple headed to the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Wisconsin to watch the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks.

Before the basketball game could begin, the famous pair participated in "A Night With Nick Viall" promotion where guests could meet and greet the couple.

In addition, the first 5,000 women through the doors received a free rose from Pick ‘n Save.

"Good to finally be back with my man in his hometown," Vanessa shared on Instagram while sitting front row in the stadium.