Ed Sheeran is ready to give some love on Red Nose Day.
As the "Thinking Out Loud" singer appeared at the O2 Arena Friday night for a Comic Relief performance, fans were treated to a special surprise.
After Ed's performance, comedian's Miranda Hart and Rob Beckett brought up a special rule for the telecast.
"I don't know if Ed knows the Comic Relief rules, they're silly rules but let's stick by them," Miranda shared with the audience. "It demands that the musical act has to kiss with passion and considerable meaning, the tallest host of the night."
Just when fans thought Ed was going to kiss Miranda, Greg Davies appeared and received the unforgettable kiss.
Earlier in the night, Ed took to the stage where he performed his new single "What Do I Know?" During the song, he stumbled over a couple of words to his track. He chuckled a bit and carried on like a total pro.
Ed's appearance came during a charity telethon that raises money and awareness to help children living in poverty around the world. While it aired on BBC tonight in the U.K., the event will premiere in the United States this May.
A video provided by event organizers showed Ed meeting a little boy named JD who lives on the streets of Liberia. When his mother and grandfather were killed by Ebola and his father deserted him, the young boy was forced to fend for himself.
Ed hopes that once viewers hear his story, they will help him reach his goal of going to school.
"There are so many kids that are in this same situation as these kids," Ed explained. "It's really important you donate so we can get this kids off the street and into a school and give them a future."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.